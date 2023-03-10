In the wake of the arrest of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the liquor policy case, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has warned that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the same fate. Tiwari, speaking to reporters, said that the way Delhi's treasury has been looted, he doesn't think any corrupt person will be able to escape the consequences. "You can cheat a human being, but you can't cheat God," he added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sisodia on March 9 after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail. This comes days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him in the same case and sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The ED has also summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in the liquor policy case. Earlier, Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai was also taken into custody by the ED.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The ED filed its first chargesheet in the case last year and has undertaken nearly 200 search operations after an FIR was filed on the recommendation of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

With Sisodia's arrest and Tiwari's warning to Kejriwal, the political landscape in Delhi is likely to see some turbulence in the coming days.