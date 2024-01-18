Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (January 18) said the ED summonses issued to him were "illegal" and part of a political conspiracy to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He alleged that the entire exercise of serving him summons was being carried out to arrest him before the high-octane polls, expected in April-May.

The chief minister said he was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate last week for the fourth time, and asked him to appear before the agency on January 18 or January 19.

"The BJP is running the ED. They only intend to arrest me so that I cannot campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Kejriwal said he had sent his reply to the central agency.