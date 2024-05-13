Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 13 said that he would be back from Tihar Jail on June 5, if the Opposition INDIA bloc wins the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While Kejriwal has to surrender on June 2, he asserted his release a day after the declaration of the results.

Kejriwal’s comment came just days after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to reporters, Kejriwal said, "There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to PMO. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji was monitoring me... I do not know what grudge Modi has against me.”

Further, he also said that "they used to monitor what time I get up at night to go to the bathroom".

"He (PM Modi) wanted to see whether Kejriwal was broken or not. Kejriwal is not depressed. I want to tell them that I have the blessings of Lord Hanuman. They think that Kejriwal will break like this, but he won't. Modi ji is not God," the AAP supremo said.

“I will be watching the election results inside jail on June 4,” Kejriwal said, further adding, "If I work hard and the INDIA bloc wins, then I will come out again on June 5. But I don't know when we can meet again if we don't work hard now.”