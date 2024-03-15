Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has drawn criticism for his remarks regarding Pakistani and Bangladeshi refugees protesting against opposition leaders' comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

In a scathing attack on Friday, Kejriwal condemned the refugees' actions, stating, "They should be in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country?" These comments came amidst ongoing protests over the implementation of the CAA.

Kejriwal further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of prioritizing political gain over national interest. He alleged that the BJP's actions in accommodating refugees for electoral benefits are detrimental to the nation's well-being.

The Delhi CM's remarks followed earlier criticism directed at him by the refugees themselves. They protested outside his residence, demanding an apology for his stance on the CAA. Kejriwal questioned the audacity of these refugees and criticized the BJP's support of their actions.

The protests stem from concerns raised by opposition leaders, including Kejriwal, regarding the timing and implications of the CAA's implementation. Critics argue that the law could lead to an influx of migrants and disrupt law and order.

The CAA, introduced by the BJP-led central government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aims to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.