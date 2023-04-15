Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has stated that he will sue CBI and ED officers for suspected perjury and file fake affidavits in court.

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned the AAP leader in connection with the matter. Officials said he has been summoned to appear at the agency offices at 11 a.m. to answer questions from the investigative team.

In connection with the issue, the central investigation agency has already detained former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

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Kejriwal accused the central investigation agencies of filing fraudulent affidavits in court during a news conference.

"We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," he tweeted.

Previously, the chief minister stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated in its charge sheet that former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia destroyed 14 phones, and the IMEI numbers of these phones are contained in the records.

"According to the seizure memo, four of the 14 phones are with the ED and one with the CBI." The majority of the other phones are operational and utilised by volunteers. The ED and the CBI are aware of these phones.

"They're deceiving the court by filing false affidavits," he claims.

Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the CBI to appear before it on Sunday, has said that the authorities torture individuals in order to elicit false confessions.

"People are being asked to use my and Sisodia's names incorrectly. We are not familiar with Chandan Reddy, who was tortured and sustained harm to his ears and face, according to his medical report. These guys use third-degree murder, mental torment, and physical abuse to obtain false statements."Torture was inflicted on Sameer Mahendru and Arun Pillai. 'How will your daughter go to college tomorrow?' was questioned by one lady who has two young girls. Another was questioned, while his wife and father were forced to sit in another room and he was threatened with jail time," he stated.