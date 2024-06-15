The Delhi High Court has issued notices to multiple parties, including Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and various social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

The notice comes in response to a plea seeking action for alleged violations of the court’s video conferencing rules when Arvind Kejriwal was presented before the Rouse Avenue Court during his police custody on March 28.

The High Court has directed Sunita Kejriwal and five other individuals involved in the case to remove the posts in question. Additionally, social media companies have been directed to take down any related posts or reposts containing the video recorded on that day.

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on July 9.

Also read: Assam: Tragic accident claims lives of 2 young girls in South Karimganj's Mullaganj