Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party leaders detained after entering Jantar Mantar, waving national flag

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with members of their team, entered Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 13, climbing over the gates and waving the Indian national flag, before being detained by police soon after.



Following their detention, Das and Ranka went live on Instagram from inside a police bus, saying they had been held by police and reiterating the party’s demand that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign specifically at Jantar Mantar. In the video, Das said, “Who is the home minister to snatch Jantar Mantar from us? Jantar Mantar is a designated protest site.” Holding up a copy of the Constitution, he also added that the Constitution was on their side.



The incident follows days of unrest in the capital, with police having deployed thousands of personnel and restricted transport in and around central Delhi earlier this month to prevent large gatherings linked to the movement. CJP has been demanding Kumar’s resignation over a revision of electoral rolls that critics say disproportionately benefits the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a claim the government has not accepted.



Tuesday’s detention adds to a string of arrests tied to the movement, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other senior leaders, as well as YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, all detained around October 10, who were later released on court orders.