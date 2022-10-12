The head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, claimed on October 12 that she has been receiving rape threats on social media days after writing to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from a reality show Bigg Boss 16.

The DCW chief claimed in a report to the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Cell that after raising the issue that she has been receiving rape threats on social media. She commanded the police to file an FIR and take the suspects into custody right away.

Maliwal revealed through Twitter that she had received "rape threats" as a result of her request for Khan to be fired from Bigg Boss 16. Additionally, she sent screenshots of the threats that she has been receiving.

Khan has been under fire for claims of sexual harassment made against him during the #MeToo movement by a number of women. He quit earlier that year as director of "Houseful 4," and Farhad Samji took over.

Maliwal had written to Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, informing him that multiple women had accused Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo campaign.

On October 1, the first episode of Bigg Boss' 16th season aired. Salman Khan, an actor, serves as the show's host.

"Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show," Maliwal said in a tweet.

The DCW chief wrote to Thakur and expressed her regret over Sajid Khan's participation in the upcoming Bigg Boss season as a participant.

It appears that Khan has acted as a sexual predator for a considerable amount of time, as the allegations made against him show. It is obviously wrong for an alleged sexual offender like Sajid Khan to appear on a primetime programme that is viewed by both adults and kids.

She stated, "It seems like this gives him an unfair opportunity to right his wrongs and be re-launched among Indian audiences.

Maliwal claimed that despite widespread criticism of Khan's involvement in the show, its creators are reluctant to do so because the uproar seems to increase their TRP numbers and viewership.

"The accusations made against Sajid Khan are quite serious and need to be looked at right away. Such suspected sexual offenders should never be advertised on broadcast television or OTT platforms", the chief added.

According to Maliwal, Sajid Khan's participation in the programme proves that individuals with influence in the entertainment sector can commit abusive behaviour with little to no repercussions.

"Additionally, it denigrates and dismisses the women who spoke out against his impolite approaches. They put their careers in danger in order to come forward and report abuse by a superior, and they are emerging Bollywood celebs", she said.