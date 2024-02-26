Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has awarded a seven-year jail sentence to former MLA Ranbir Singh Kharb and wife in 17 years old cheating case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 44 lakhs on them.

This case pertains to cheating with investors on the pretext of high return. The convicts are directed to surrender today.

It needs to be mentioned here that a trial court in 2009 sent former MLA Ranbir Singh Kharb and his wife Anita, accused of duping investors of over Rs 3 crores through a chit fund company, to 14 days of judicial custody.

The court also sought a response from Tihar Jail authorities on a plea filed by Kharb seeking facilities like TV and newspapers as available to an ex-legislator during judicial custody.