A Delhi court has deferred Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in a money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy until June 1. Kejriwal is seeking both regular and interim bail in this case.

The Chief Minister filed his plea in the trial court, aiming to secure bail amidst the ongoing investigations into the alleged money laundering associated with the defunct liquor policy. The court's decision to postpone the hearing extends the period of uncertainty regarding Kejriwal's legal status in this matter.

The case has garnered significant attention due to its implications for the Delhi government and Kejriwal's administration. The next hearing is anticipated with great interest as it will determine the immediate legal fate of the Chief Minister concerning the charges of money laundering.