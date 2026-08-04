Delhi Court directs CBI to share NEET-UG 2026 chargesheet with accused by August 6

A Special Fast Track Court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete scrutiny of the chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and provide copies to all 13 accused by August 6, while reiterating that the trial will proceed on a day-to-day basis under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta passed the direction while hearing the matter, observing that the chargesheet currently under consideration must be shared with the accused to ensure fair proceedings. The court also adjourned the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal to August 6 after their counsel sought additional time to examine the voluminous chargesheet. All accused remain in judicial custody and are expected to be produced before the court after completion of their remand period.

During the proceedings, advocate A.P. Singh moved an application seeking permission to conduct lie detector, brain mapping and polygraph tests on Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. The court questioned the maintainability of the plea and directed the CBI to file its response.

The court reiterated that the matter would be heard on a day-to-day basis, noting that it has been designated as a Special Fast Track Court for cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. On July 29, the court had flagged deficiencies in the chargesheet, citing missing documents, witness statements and listed material objects.

The CBI informed the court that the chargesheet comprises nearly 20,000 pages and is being scanned before copies are supplied to the accused. According to the agency, the chargesheet includes statements from 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects collected during the investigation.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by the Department of Higher Education on May 12, 2026, alleging irregularities and a paper leak in the NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3. The CBI registered an FIR the same day and launched a nationwide investigation involving 72 personnel and eight cyber forensic experts.

As part of the probe, searches were conducted at 92 locations across multiple states, resulting in the seizure of digital devices, documents and communication records. Investigators have alleged the existence of a network involving middlemen and individuals associated with coaching institutes who facilitated the circulation of leaked question papers.

So far, 13 people have been arrested, including three subject experts linked to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The CBI has also traced financial transactions connected to the alleged conspiracy and frozen multiple bank accounts, lockers and a demat account as part of its money trail investigation.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on August 6, when the court will take up the chargesheet and other pending applications.