A Delhi court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 1.

The ED, in its plea for a further 7-day remand, mentioned that they have extracted and are currently analysing data from a mobile phone that belongs to Kejriwal's wife.

However, the data from the other four digital devices, seized during a search conducted on March 21 and reportedly belonging to the Chief Minister, are yet to be extracted.

Special CBO judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after Kejriwal was produced in court on the expiry of his six days of ED custody.

Yesterday, Delhi High Court had declined any interim relief to Kejriwal and only issued notice on his plea challenging the arrest and remand.



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