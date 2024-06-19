Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended until July 3 by a Delhi Court on Wednesday, June 19.

Kejriwal has been in jail since April 1, facing charges related to a corruption case connected to the Delhi liquor policy. He was initially arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, following allegations tied to the now-defunct policy.

The Supreme Court had granted Kejriwal interim bail on May 10 to allow him to campaign for elections, during which he held multiple rallies across the country. He returned to custody on June 2.

Authorities claim Kejriwal played a significant role in crafting the liquor policy and soliciting bribes in return for liquor licenses. It is further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received kickbacks totaling Rs 100 crore, which were reportedly used to fund electoral campaigns in Goa and Punjab.

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