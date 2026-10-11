Delhi Court orders release of three CJP leaders after preventive detention

A Delhi Executive Magistrate Court has ordered the release of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka following their preventive detention ahead of a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh, their release is conditional on the three leaders not engaging in any breach of peace for one year. Their counsel, advocate Soutik Banerjee, confirmed their release, saying they were free to leave.

The three leaders were detained by Delhi Police shortly after their flight landed in the national capital on October 10. They were subsequently produced before the Court of Special Executive Magistrate, South West District, at Delhi Cantonment police station.

The police invoked Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Section 126 provides for preventive action to ensure the maintenance of peace, while Section 170 empowers police to make arrests to prevent the commission of cognisable offences under specified circumstances.

The detentions came ahead of a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to reports citing Delhi Police, thousands of protesters were detained across the capital on Saturday amid heightened security and restrictions on demonstrations.

The detentions have also prompted legal challenges. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions concerning police action against protesters and restrictions on public transport during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court had dismissed a plea filed by Ratna Singh seeking an FIR against police personnel over her alleged illegal detention and requesting her immediate release.