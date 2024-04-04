The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain another PIL seeking direction to remove Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi Chief Minister.

During the arguments, Delhi HC made oral observations stating that at times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on March 28, had dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from his position as the Chief Minister of Delhi., currently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case..

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora presided over the hearing of the case. The petitioner, Surjit Singh Yadav, a resident of Delhi asserting to be a farmer and social worker, lodged the plea.

Yadav contended that a Chief Minister implicated in a financial scandal should not be allowed to retain public office. Presently, Kejriwal remains in ED custody, which is scheduled to end today. Subsequently, he is set to appear before the Rouse Avenue Courts in the city later today.

In the PIL, Yadav argued that Kejriwal's continuance in office would not only impede the due process of law and disrupt justice but also risk the breakdown of constitutional machinery.

Also read: Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM