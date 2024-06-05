Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court rejected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea for interim bail on medical grounds and extended his judicial custody till June 19 in connection with the excise policy case.

Kejriwal was produced virtually before the court on June 5. He sought bail citing medical grounds.

The order was passed by special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case.

However, the court ordered the authorities to take certain directions and conduct medical tests on the AAP supremo.

In the results of the Lok Sabha elections which were declared on June 5, the saffron party was leading by a comfortable margin on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that their candidates gave a tough fight to the BJP in Delhi and that the people had voted against the saffron party's politics of "hatred and dictatorship".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had surrendered at the Tihar jail on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court ended on June 1.

The Supreme Court had in May, granted Kejriwal interim bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal had taken a jibe at PM Modi and the BJP, saying that he was raising his voice against "dictatorship".