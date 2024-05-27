A magisterial court, on May 27, reserved its decision on the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, an aide to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in an assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal. The verdict is expected by 4 pm today.

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's residence on May 13. He was subsequently detained and placed in judicial custody on May 24.

After listening to arguments from the prosecution and defense, Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal postponed the bail decision, leaving the next steps in the case awaited.