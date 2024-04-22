The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi reserved its order on Monday regarding the bail plea filed by Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with a CBI case related to the Excise Policy. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja set May 2 as the date for pronouncement of the order.

In the bail plea, Kavitha's defense asserted that the ruling party at the Centre is exploiting investigative agencies to publicly associate her with the Delhi Excise Policy, potentially paving the way for further coercive actions against her. The plea emphasized that there is no substance to the allegations against Kavitha and suggested that the investigation is politically motivated, aimed at tarnishing her reputation and influencing the upcoming general elections in 2024.

K Kavitha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week while she was in judicial custody in a related case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate Nitesh Rana, along with Deepak Nagar and Mohit Rao, appeared for K Kavitha in the matter.

Earlier, the CBI remand application stated that Kavitha Kalvakuntla's custodial interrogation was necessary to confront her with evidence and witnesses to uncover a larger conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy and establish the money trail of ill-gotten gains.

K Kavitha, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana, was arrested by the ED on March 15 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The CBI inquiry was initiated based on the findings of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, which highlighted prima facie violations of various regulations, including the GNCTD Act 1991 and the Delhi Excise Act-2009.

Both the ED and the CBI alleged irregularities in the modification of the excise policy, extending undue favors to license holders, and causing a loss of Rs 144.36 crore to the exchequer. These allegations include refunding earnest money deposit and waiving license fees without proper authorization.