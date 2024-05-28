A Delhi court summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena on June 29, in connection with a defamation case which was filed by Delhi BJP's media head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The defamation case levels to allegations made by Atishi that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to bribe and poach AAP legislators.

Kapoor claimed the allegations damaged his and his party's reputation. He had also named Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the defamation case. However, after taking cognisance of the allegations, the court identified Atishi as an accused and ordered her to appear on June 29.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP leaders failed to furnish any material to substantiate their poaching claims following which the defamation case was filed on April 30.

In his application to the court, Kapoor cited a social media post by Arvind Kejriwal in which he had alleged that the BJP had contacted seven AAP MLAs and was offering Rs 25 crore to switch sides.