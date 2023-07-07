BJP MP and Wrestling Chief of India Brij Bhusan Singh was summoned by a court in Delhi on July 7 in the sexual harassment case levelled against him by the country's female wrestlers.

The development comes after the Rouse Avenue court took cognizance of the chargesheet in the case and asked Singh to appear in court on July 18.

The court has also issued a summons to Vinod Tomar, the Assistant Secretary of Brij Bhushan Singh.

Around six woman wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing and intimidating them.

Delhi Police on June 2 had filed two FIRs and 10 complaints based on sexual harassment allegations by wrestlers against Singh.

In the complaints, the complainants had alleged that Singh made an attempt to touch them inappropriately, putting his hand over the chest of girls, moving his hand from the chest to the back, and chasing them, among others.

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