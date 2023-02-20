After a specific bomb concern on February 20, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Deoghar was diverted to Lucknow. The IndiGo flight operating from the national capital Delhi 6E 6191 was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat on February 20.

"All necessary security protocols were followed and the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe", said an IndiGo spokesperson.

As part of its development aspirations, IndiGo announced a new agreement with Turkish Airlines on February 18. It had already placed orders for close to 500 planes. From India to Istanbul and beyond, passenger services should be improved as a result of this decision.

The order books for the majority of incumbent carriers could be viewed as conservative in comparison to the market's potential for growth over the next ten years and beyond, according to a Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India) report, which went on to say that almost every carrier in India is expected to order more aircraft in the next couple of years, both for fleet replacement and growth.

According to the report, IndiGo had planned to place a sizable order of about 300 aircraft prior to COVID-19, but the pandemic forced them to postpone their plans. This is now more likely to happen and could involve more planes than originally planned—possibly as many as 500.

In recent months, there have been numerous instances of aircraft deliveries being postponed even when the airframe and engines were both ready to go. By the conclusion of FY2024, it is anticipated that these cases will become less common (2023-2024).