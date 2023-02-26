Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with an alleged liquor scam. The CBI had earlier questioned Sisodia in relation to the case.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for questioning in the alleged liquor policy scam. However, the city police detained as many as 50 leaders and workers of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

The CBI had previously called Sisodia for questioning on February 19, but he sought a week's time, citing his tight schedule preparing the Delhi Budget. The CBI had agreed to his request. The chargesheet filed by the CBI names seven accused in the liquor policy case, but there is no mention of Sisodia.

AAP leaders, including Atishi, rallied behind Sisodia as he arrived at the CBI headquarters. However, the Delhi police detained 50 people, including Sanjay Singh, for allegedly violating Section 144 of the CrPC.

The liquor policy scam allegedly involved a racket that allowed bars and restaurants in Delhi to buy licenses at lower rates and then sell them at much higher prices. The AAP government, however, has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The detention of AAP workers has sparked criticism, with many calling it a violation of their democratic rights. The party has condemned the police action, calling it a "blatant misuse of power" by the central government. The AAP has also alleged that the BJP-led government is using the CBI to target its leaders.

The situation is still unfolding, and more details are awaited.