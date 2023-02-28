Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on February 28, filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging both his arrest and the manner in which the CBI was conducting its investigation into the alleged liquor scam.



The matter was brought before the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, for an urgent listing at 10.30 a.m., and he agreed to hear it at 3.50 p.m. on February 28.



In connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-2022, Sisodia was detained on February 27 evening.



He was sent to CBI custody for five days by a special court in Delhi for effective interrogation to uncover the alleged scam. While remanding Sisodia to the CBI, the Rouse Avenue Court stipulated that the AAP leader's interrogation would take place at a location with CCTV coverage in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, and that the CBI would preserve the footage.



In light of the facts and circumstances, the court stated that the accused would be remanded to the custody of the CBI for five days until March 4 so that he could undergo additional and extensive questioning.

During arguments, the CBI counsel informed the court that the custodial interrogation of the Delhi deputy CM is necessary for an effective investigation. The CBI stated, "Conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner" when it sought Sisodia's five-day remand.

The CBI issued a statement on February 27 regarding Sisodia's arrests, claiming that he was giving evasive responses and was not cooperating with the ongoing liquor scam investigation.



Also read : Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia remanded to CBI custody till March 4