Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been issued a fifth summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31, 2024, in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED has asked Kejriwal to appear before the agency on February 2, 2024.



Previously, Kejriwal did not comply with four summonses, including those scheduled for November 2 and December 21, 2023, and most recently on January 18, 2024.

The ED's probe alleges that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" amounting to approximately Rs 45 crore in its Goa election campaign, as mentioned in chargesheets where Kejriwal's name has appeared multiple times. The Supreme Court had tentatively accepted the ED's allegations that part of Rs 338 crore in bribes from the Delhi liquor 'scam' was utilized for AAP's campaign in the Goa elections.



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Kejriwal has previously cited various reasons for not attending the summons, such as Rajya Sabha polls, Republic Day preparations, and concerns over the ED's transparency and responsiveness. The AAP has suggested that the summons are intended to lead to Kejriwal's arrest, while Kejriwal himself has criticized the ED for not acknowledging his detailed submissions and adopting a non-disclosure approach.

As the situation unfolds, Kejriwal has the option to seek anticipatory bail to avoid potential arrest, and the party is exploring legal options. The next steps may involve the ED issuing another notice or moving the court to compel Kejriwal's appearance for questioning.