The Enforcement Directorate on October 4 carried out searches at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh, in relation to the liquor policy case.

This follows previous searches at the premises of several individuals closely linked to the MP. Footage from news agency ANI confirmed the presence of the ED team at Singh's residence in Delhi.

The ED chargesheet reveals that Delhi businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam, had visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Singh's company.

Arora testified to the ED that he had interacted with Sanjay Singh at an event, which led him to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. It is believed that this event was a fundraiser ahead of the Delhi elections.

The chargesheet further states that Arora met Singh and then Sisodia at his restaurant, Unplugged Courtyard. At Singh's behest, he solicited Rs 32 lakh in cheques from various restaurant owners for the party's election fund, which were handed over to Sisodia.

The ED also alleges that Singh helped resolve a longstanding issue that Arora had with the liquor department.



Also read : NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in Delhi under UAP Act