A Delhi court today extended the judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case till November 22.

The Supreme Court had earlier told the Enforcement Directorate if the bribe that was allegedly paid for tweaking the Delhi excise policy is not part of a predicate offence, then it will be difficult for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prove the charge of money laundering against Sisodia.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which reserved its verdict on two separate regular bail pleas of Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases, told the Enforcement Directorate it cannot go by the assumption of bribe having been paid, and whatever protection an accused enjoys under law needs to be granted.

The remark by the bench came after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, said there was no allegation of bribe being part of the predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the AAP leader.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the 'scam'. He has been in custody since then.

The ED had arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar Jail.

Sisodia resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28.