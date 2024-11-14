Delhi residents woke up to a hazy and smog-filled Thursday morning, accompanied by a dip in temperature to 11.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded this season. Safdarjung, serving as the main weather observatory, reported a minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius. This temperature drop is attributed to a western disturbance that brought snowfall to the Himalayan region, intensifying the cold spell.

Different parts of the city noted varied minimum temperatures: Ridge at 11.2 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 14.4 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 15 degrees Celsius, and Palam at 16.8 degrees Celsius. Earlier this week, Kashmir experienced its first snowfall of the season. While the higher altitudes saw light snow, the plains were drenched in heavy rainfall, causing a significant drop in temperatures and signaling the start of winter.

Despite a slight improvement, Delhi’s air quality remains hazardous. At 9 am, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 426, slightly better than the 432 at 6 am, yet still categorized as “Severe,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The highest AQI readings came from Anand Vihar (473), Patparganj (472), Ashok Vihar (471), and Jahangirpuri (470).

Prolonged exposure to air categorized as "very poor" can cause respiratory problems, while “severe” levels pose health risks even to healthy individuals, exacerbating conditions for those with pre-existing issues.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) indicated that stronger winds expected in the coming days could help dissipate pollutants, potentially improving the AQI to the “very poor” range starting Thursday. “After a comprehensive review, the sub-committee decided to monitor the situation closely before taking Stage-III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and will reassess the situation on Thursday,” the CAQM stated via social media.

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