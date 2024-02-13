Farmer leaders have initiated their 'Delhi Chalo' protest today, signaling a continuation of their agitation despite an inconclusive meeting with Union ministers late Monday night. The meeting, which lasted for five hours, failed to yield a resolution on crucial demands, further fueling the determination of the protesting farmers.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader, expressed disillusionment with the government's approach, stating, "We do not think the government is serious on any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfill our demands." The lack of substantial progress in the talks prompted the decision to proceed with the planned march.

Despite indications of optimism from Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda regarding the talks, the gulf between the two sides remained apparent. While some consensus was purportedly reached on certain issues, the absence of concrete guarantees, particularly regarding the legal assurance of minimum support price (MSP), continued to be a sticking point for the farmers.

Amidst the escalating tension, security measures in Delhi have been significantly heightened, with the Delhi Police implementing stringent restrictions and fortifying borders to maintain order. The Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, issued orders banning large gatherings until March 12 and imposing restrictions on rallies, tractor entry, and the possession of weapons or inflammable items.

The Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders have witnessed heavy police presence and extensive barricading, yet the resolve of the farmers remains unshaken. Defiant in their stance, farmers have asserted their intention to overcome barricades within half an hour of commencing their march.

In anticipation of disruptions, traffic diversions have been instituted around Delhi borders, affecting both commercial and private vehicles. Commuters have been urged to plan their journeys accordingly and to steer clear of border areas.

Furthermore, security measures have been reinforced along the borders of Haryana, with installations of barriers and obstacles in areas such as Ambala, Jind, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, and Sirsa, aimed at impeding the ingress of protesters from neighboring states.