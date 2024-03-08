Gym trainer Gaurav Singhal was allegedly stabbed by his father 15 times in his face and chest hours before his wedding at his South Delhi home on March 6.

Gaurav, a 29-year-old, was killed by his father Ranglal who had been arrested by police from Jaipur on March 8. He had gone missing soon after the incident, and a manhunt was started for his swift arrest.

Three others involved in the case are on the run and police are looking for them.

Police reached the spot after receiving a call on March 7 at around 12:30 am. They found Gaurav Singhal had been attacked with a knife and was taken to Max Hospital by his family.

During the investigation, police spotted blood inside the house, and it appeared that Gaurav's body had been dragged, in a bid to hide the body, after he was stabbed to death.

According to reports, Gaurav’s wedding ceremony was scheduled for March 8, and it was an arranged marriage. But he wanted to marry another girl, however, under the family pressure, he agreed to the marriage.

Gaurav repeatedly had arguments with his father over this issue.

According to the police, Gaurav had an argument with his father following which he slapped him. This enraged Ranglal and he along with his three accomplices killed Gaurav and left the house with jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh and Rs 15 lakh cash.

The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.