In a horrific incident, a man and his son were arrested for killing his daughter and a distant relative over suspicion that they were in a relationship.

The incident took place in Delhi’s Bhajanpura on April 16.

The accused aged 46, the father of the victim and her brother Kudush aged 20, committed the crime.

The victim, identified as Shaina aged 22, and the distant cousin Danish aged 35, were from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar.

According to the police, the father-son duo killed them both by slitting their throats.

After killing them, Kudush called the police to inform them about the murders and surrendered.

The police stated that they received a call from the brother Kudush at around 4:40 pm on April 17, who admitted to the crime.

Immediately, a team of police rushed to the spot in Ram Gali in Ghonda and recovered both the bodies from the house.

Initial investigations revealed that Shaina had deep wounds on her neck and her hands and feet were tied up with clothes.

Danish's body was also found with cut wounds, police said.