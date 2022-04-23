On Friday, Government of National Capital territory of Delhi health and family welfare department issued an order stated that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those found not wearing masks in public places in Delhi. The fine will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles

District Disaster Managemeny Authority (DDMA) conducted a meeting on 20.04.2022 noted that the positivity rate of COVID 19 infection has been increasing in Delhi over the past fortnight.

And therefore, the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places, decided that, in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, a fine of Rs. 500/- for not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places in Delhi will be imposed from immediate effect till further orders in compliance of Notification dated 26.02.2022.

Further, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles.