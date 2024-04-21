A fire erupted within waste materials at an under-construction building adjacent to the Janpath roundabout on Sunday, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Services. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Responding to multiple distress calls, six fire vehicles rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that the fire had originated from combustible waste materials within the construction site.

"The reports of fire at the building prompted an immediate response from our teams. We dispatched six fire vehicles to the location to contain the situation," stated a spokesperson from the Delhi Fire Services.