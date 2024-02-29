Five people along with a woman were arrested in connection with the theft of the Padma Bhushan medallion of former Punjab University Vice Chancellor GC Chatterjee, Delhi Police said on February 28.

The accused have been identified as Shrawan Kumar, Hari Singh, RInki Devi, Ved Prakash and Prashant Biswas. They are all the residents of Madanpur Khadar.

Tuesday, Rinki Devi, Ved Prakash, and Hari Singh visited Dalip, a goldsmith, to sell the medallion that had two golden embossments on each side. According to a senior police official, Dalip did not accept it and told the authorities.

The officer stated that while the medallion has been found, efforts are on to locate the medal's round brass disc and golden Lion Capital embossment.

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