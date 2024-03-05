The Delhi government has taken a crucial step towards enhancing the safety of students in schools by introducing Child Safety Monitoring Committee. This committee has been assigned the vital role of overseeing the implementation of the 'Minimum Standards of School Safety,' encompassing a comprehensive checklist aimed at evaluating various safety measures within schools.

In response to a Delhi High Court order, the establishment of the Child Safety Monitoring Committee signifies the government's commitment to prioritizing and ensuring the safety of students. To comply with this initiative, school administrators in Delhi are mandated to complete a safety checklist and keep it readily available for inspection by designated teams.

The circular from the Directorate of Education highlights the gravity with which the Delhi government is addressing the issue of school safety. It specifically calls upon the heads of all schools in Delhi to actively participate in this safety initiative, thereby demonstrating a collective commitment to providing a secure learning environment for students.

To facilitate and oversee the process, deputy directors of education (districts) have been given explicit instructions to ensure the presence of the respective officials from the DDE (Zone) during school inspections within their jurisdictions. This underscores the active involvement of education officials at various levels, emphasizing a collaborative effort to enforce and monitor school safety standards.

By proactively establishing a dedicated monitoring committee and involving education officials in the inspection process, the Delhi government aims to uphold and implement stringent safety measures in schools, aligning with the broader objective of fostering a secure and conducive learning environment for all students in the city.