BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on November 25 said that Aam Aadmi Party is only worried about black money flowing to them and not about education. Launching a scathing attack on AAP, the BJP leader said that Delhi Government constructed toilets in schools and counted them as classrooms.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gaurav Bhatia cited the vigilance directorate's report on "irregularities" in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools and said that Aam Aadmi party is a symbol of corruption.

Notably, the vigilance directorate on November 25 has recommended a detailed investigation by a specialized agency into the alleged irregularities and corruption by the Kejriwal government in the construction of 2,405 classrooms in 194 government schools in Delhi.

The Delhi government’s vigilance directorate has submitted the report about the alleged scam to the chief secretary. The Delhi vigilance directorate (DoV) has also recommended “fixing responsibilities” of the Education Department and PWD officials involved in the alleged mishandling amounting to nearly Rs 1,300 crore.