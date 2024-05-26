The Delhi government has launched a Magisterial enquiry into the tragic fire at Vivek Vihar New Born Baby Care Hospital that resulted in the deaths of seven newborn babies and injuries to several others. The fire broke out on the evening of Saturday, May 25.

The Additional Chief Secretary has directed the District Magistrate of Shahadra to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire and identify those responsible for the tragedy. The District Magistrate's preliminary report, submitted to the Divisional Commissioner, detailed the extent of the disaster. It confirmed that 12 infants were admitted to the hospital's neonatal care unit at the time of the incident.

The report also stated that seven deceased infants, comprising four males and three females, were transferred to GTB Hospital for postmortem examinations. In response to the blaze, a total of 16 fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames.

In light of the incident, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure that compensation is provided to the families of the deceased infants. Bharadwaj emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to prevent such tragedies in the future and to hold accountable those responsible for the lapse in safety protocols.

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