The Delhi government spent around Rs 44.78 crore renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, with funds going towards imported marble, luxury furnishings, electrical fixtures, and high-end kitchen equipment between 2020 and 2022 has sparked a new controversy in the Aam Admi Party (AAP's) camp

The specifics of the expenditures sparked controversy on April 24 evening, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the mansion was in poor condition and that it remained government property. It also tried to compare the amount spent on housing for other leaders, including the Prime Minister's residence complex being built as part of the new Central Vista.

But local BJP leaders were quick to point to the incongruity of a chief minister who has repeatedly touted his common man status spending a huge amount of public money on renovating his official residence.

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"Many development works were postponed by governments due to a lack of funds during the Covid phase, but the people of Delhi are shocked that during that Covid phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used Rs 44.78 crore on the beautification of his home and office," said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

He referred to the CM's home as a "glass house" and urged that it be opened to the public.

The AAP responded with a statement. "The house was in disrepair, having been built 80 years ago in 1942." The Public Works Department advised the construction of a new house after three significant occurrences, including the ceiling of the CM's parents' room collapsing, the ceiling of the CM's bedroom collapsing, and the office ceiling collapsing," it stated.

The AAP justified the construction work, claiming that it cost Rs 30 crore when compared to the cost of other government buildings. "The Prime Minister's new sprawling house across 36,268 sq ft alone is estimated to cost Rs 467 crore," it stated.