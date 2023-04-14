Delhi's Power Minister, Atishi, announced on April 14 said that subsidized electricity bills given to the people of Delhi would be stopped from April 14, 2023, until further notice. The decision was made because the AAP government is waiting for the file that would allow them to continue the subsidy for the upcoming year. The file is currently with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, and until it is returned, the government cannot release the subsidized bills.

The LG has raised concerns about the government's failure to invoke Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, to make it mandatory for the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission to audit DISCOMs. The LG also highlighted that an audit by CAG empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered a substitute for a CAG audit.

In addition, the LG expressed surprise that the government's appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's order quashing the CAG audit of DISCOMs has been pending for over seven years. The LG has asked the government to expedite the process by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing.