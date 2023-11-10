The odd-even car rationing scheme will not be implemented from November 13 as the air quality in Delhi has improved following overnight rain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

The scheme permits cars to operate on alternate days based on the odd or even last digit of their registration numbers.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi government will review the air quality situation after Diwali and a call on the odd-even scheme could be taken if the air quality deteriorates again.

The minister's response after the Supreme Court observed earlier today that the odd-even scheme will have a minimal impact in curbing air pollution levels while pulling up the Delhi government for its response to the recurring nature of the issue.

"We can't allow people to die. All chief secretaries should take steps else they will be summoned here," the Supreme Court noted.

"The odd-even scheme will only have a minimal impact, close to 13 per cent," the court observed, adding, "Meetings are happening, but nothing at the ground level."

On Thursday, the Delhi government, in an affidavit, informed the Supreme Court that its odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions reduced road congestion. This came two days after the Supreme Court termed the odd-even scheme to curb vehicular emissions in the capital as 'optics'.

Earlier on Monday, Rai announced the odd-even scheme will be enforced between November 13 and November 20.