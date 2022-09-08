The online sale and delivery of firecrackers have been banned in Delhi till January 1 next year, apart from a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers.

Gopal Rai, the environment minister of Delhi announced in a statement that the prohibition will be strictly enforced through the creation of an action plan.

He declared, "There is a complete prohibition on the production, storage, sale, and use of all forms of firecrackers so that people's lives can be saved, just as last year, to protect the people of Delhi from the threat of pollution. This time, the sale and distribution of firecrackers online in Delhi would also be prohibited. This prohibition will be in effect until January 1, 2023. To properly enforce the restriction, an action plan will be developed in conjunction with the Delhi Police, DPCC, and Revenue Department."

Back in 2020, the Chief Minister made a similar appeal to dealers rather than stock crackers to help them escape losses brought on by the ban's tardy implementation.

A complete prohibition on the sale and usage of all firecrackers was imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2020 in the National Capital Region from November 9 at Midnight to November 30 at Midnight.

Due to the excessive use of firecrackers and the burning of stubble by farmers in neighbouring states, air pollution in Delhi during the winter months had worsened in previous years. As a result, the Kejriwal government banned the use of firecrackers.