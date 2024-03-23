The Delhi High Court has refused to urgently list the plea filed by Chief Minister and AAP National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal, challenging his recent arrest and custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal, who was apprehended by the ED on Thursday and detained until March 28, had requested an urgent hearing, which has now been slated for reopening on Wednesday.

The arrest of Kejriwal transpired hours after the Delhi High Court declined to provide him interim protection from any coercive measures by the ED amidst the ongoing money laundering investigation. Subsequently, on Friday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who granted custody to the federal agency following their insistence that it was essential to unravel the intricate layers of alleged money laundering and corruption.

In her ruling, Judge Baweja stated, “The accused is hereby remanded to the custody of ED till 28.03.2024 for the purposes of his detailed and sustained interrogation with respect to his role and to unearth the remaining proceeds of crime and for confronting him with data retrieved from digital devices and material seized during investigation.”

