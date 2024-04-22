The Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to grant extraordinary interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Liquor Scam case.

Furthermore, the Court also imposed a cost of Rs 75,000 on Arvind Kejriwal.

The bench, headed by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, delivered the ruling, stating that the court cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending criminal cases against a person holding a high office. The Court emphasized that Kejriwal is currently in custody due to a judicial order, and the challenge is under consideration by the Supreme Court. The Court noted that Kejriwal is availing legal remedies within the framework of the law, highlighting that the law applies equally to everyone.

The decision underscores the principle of equality before the law and the judiciary's commitment to upholding legal processes and procedures. It affirms that individuals holding high office are subject to legal proceedings like any other citizen, and extraordinary relief cannot be granted outside established legal channels.