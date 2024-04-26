The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea today that seeks to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for 6 years. The plea alleges that Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly seeking votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the name of religious deities and places of worship ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The PIL, listed for hearing on April 26, was filed by advocate Anand S Jondhale last week. It specifically points to Modi's campaign speech in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on April 9, where he allegedly made references to Hindu and Sikh deities and places of worship while seeking votes.

The petition, calls for an immediate ban on Modi from contesting elections for 6 years, citing violations of the MCC's provisions. Jondhale, invoking the Representation of People's Act, argued that political parties and candidates are prohibited from engaging in activities that could create tensions or aggravate differences between different communities.

The petition highlights statements attributed to Modi during his campaign, including claims of constructing the Ram Temple, developing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and exempting GST from materials used in Langars served in Gurudwaras. These statements, according to the petitioner, violate the MCC and the provisions of the Representation of People's Act.

The petitioner's plea to the Delhi High Court comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allegedly took no action on his complaint to register an FIR against PM Modi under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between groups) and to disqualify him from contesting elections.