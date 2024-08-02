The Delhi High Court, on August 2 ordered the transfer of the investigation into the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a waterlogged coaching center in Rajinder Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the hearing, a bench of the Delhi High Court comprising cting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said, "Having regard to the nature of the incident, and to ensure that public has no doubt with regard to the investigation, this court transfers the investigation to the CBI."

Stating that corruption by public servants must be involved, the court also said, "Keeping in view the seriousness of the incident and that it may involve corruption by public servants, the court transfers the investigation to the CBI. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is also directed to nomination an official to overlook the investigation by CBI."

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC also criticised public authorities for lack of effectiveness and the Delhi Police for arresting Manuj Kathuria, the SUV driver accused of causing the flooding of the coaching centre basement, terming the action 'unfair'.

They also said that MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

Taking a jibe at the police, it said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."

The tragedy had unfolded when Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalwin, students at Rau's Study Circle, were trapped in the basement during severe flooding caused by heavy rains, leading to their drowning.