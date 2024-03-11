The Delhi High Court has given permission to Congress for an urgent plea against the actions of the Income Tax department on their bank accounts.

The main bank accounts of Congress were frozen on February 16 due to an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore. However, an IT appellate tribunal later permitted the operation of these accounts pending further hearing.

Sources have confirmed that no bank operations have been seized or halted in the case of the Congress bank account freeze.

The Congress party reportedly paid a sum of Rs 78 lakh, leading to the dismissal of their plea by the CIT (Appeal). In May 2023, the Indian National Congress (INC) filed a second appeal at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), without

applying for any stay on the tax demand. Subsequently, in October 2023, the INC paid an amount of Rs 1.72 crore. The ITAT has not passed any orders today. The source informed ANI that the Congress has not disputed the tax-due amount in their appeal, and no bank account operation has been halted by the Income Tax department.

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