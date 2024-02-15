Security measures have been significantly bolstered at the Delhi High Court premises following a chilling bomb threat received by authorities via email late in the evening of February 14. The ominous message, addressed to the court's Registrar General, forewarned of a potential bomb blast scheduled for Thursday, February 15, prompting immediate action from law enforcement agencies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the threatening email ominously declared that the capital city of Delhi would bear witness to what was described as the "biggest bomb explosion" on the specified date. The sender, whose identity remains unknown, brazenly challenged the court's security apparatus, urging them to mobilize all available resources while ominously inviting the presence of government officials, purportedly to be caught in the blast.

The email's chilling contents read, "I will blow you up with a bomb on February 15. This blast will be the biggest in Delhi. Deploy as much security as possible and call all the ministers and we will blow you up together."

In response to the grave threat, law enforcement agencies have launched a thorough investigation into the matter. Specialized units have been deployed to trace the origin of the email and identify the individual or group responsible for the menacing communication.

As a precautionary measure, security has been significantly augmented around the Delhi High Court complex. Tightened surveillance, increased presence of armed personnel, and stringent access control measures have been implemented to ensure the safety and security of all occupants and visitors to the premises.