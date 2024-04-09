The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Excise Policy money laundering case. The court cited that the ED had sufficient evidence to justify Kejriwal's arrest and that his failure to cooperate with the investigation had caused delays affecting others in judicial custody.

Delhi High Court says that the material collected by the ED reveals that Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired with others. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP. Granting pardon to approver is not under ED's domain and is a judicial process. If you cast aspersions on the process of pardon...you're casting aspersions on the judge, said the Court.

The decision came as a setback to Kejriwal, who had sought relief from the court against his arrest by the ED. The agency had detained Kejriwal based on substantial material linking him to the money laundering case related to the Excise Policy.

In its ruling, the Delhi High Court emphasized the importance of timely cooperation in investigations, highlighting that Kejriwal's non-joining and delays had repercussions not only for his case but also for those already in judicial custody.