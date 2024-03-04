The Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of a petition filed by wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Satyawrat Kadiyan, challenging a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) circular. The circular pertains to the conduct of selection trials for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 and the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Wrestling Tournament.

Issuing a notice to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the Wrestling Federation of India, Justice Sachin Datta's bench has scheduled a detailed hearing for March 7, 2024. The wrestlers' plea argues that the WFI, despite directives from the Ad-Hoc Committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, issued a circular on February 26, 2024, notifying the selection trials.

The petition alleges that the wrestlers, including the petitioners, have faced targeted harassment from the WFI due to their vocal stance against the federation's illegalities and corrupt practices, including allegations of sexual harassment by WFI office bearers.

Following WFI's elections on December 21, 2023, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports issued an order on December 24, restraining the Executive Committee from managing day-to-day activities. The order directed the Indian Olympic Association to form an Ad-Hoc Committee to oversee WFI affairs until further notice.

The wrestlers' plea contends that the WFI, despite explicit directives, has consistently acted illegally, violating the National Sports Development Code-2011 and a judgment passed on August 16, 2022. The petitioners seek a court directive for the Ad-Hoc Committee to continue managing WFI affairs or, as an alternative, appoint an administrator, preferably a retired judge, to oversee restructuring and reconstitution of WFI following a time-bound roadmap.