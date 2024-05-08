Supreme Court may pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10, says Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Earlier on May 7, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till May 20.

The Supreme Court was hearing the bail plea application of Kejriwal where the apex court noted that he is an elected Chief Minister, with elections around the corner. It described the situation as extraordinary and highlighted that Kejriwal is not a habitual offender.



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A bench including Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was involved in a hearing regarding the petition of the jailed Chief Minister, challenging his arrest on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was questioned by the court if Kejriwal would attend office, sign files and give orders if released on interim bail. Singhvi replied that Kejriwal would not be involved in the excise case and as he is a sitting Chief Minister.