The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the central agency in the Delhi excise policy case. The notice was issued on Tuesday, with the court setting the next hearing for July 17.

The court has directed the CBI to file its reply within seven days, with an opportunity for Kejriwal to file a rejoinder within two days thereafter. This move comes as part of the ongoing legal battle over the controversial arrest, which has garnered significant public and political attention.

Kejriwal's arrest has been a contentious issue, with his supporters arguing that it is politically motivated, while the CBI maintains that it is based on solid evidence of wrongdoing in the excise policy case. The upcoming hearing on July 17 will be crucial in determining the next steps in this high-profile case.